PTI submits list of candidates for reserved seats to ECP

Fri, 26 Jul 2024 20:06:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted list of reserve seats of women and minorities to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The list of 67 women and 11 minority seats has been sent to the ECP.

The name of Lal Chand Malhi is on the top the list of National Assembly (NA) minorities seats.

The party has submitted priority lists for the NA, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh assemblies.

According to sources, Alia Hamza’s name is at the top for reserved seats for women in the National Assembly.

Sources further said the names of Sanam Javed, Alia Hamza, Kanwal Shuzeb, Rubina Shaheen, Seemabiya Tahir have been given for reserve seats in NA.

