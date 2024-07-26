Punjab revokes rule that allowed job to deceased employee's family member

Punjab government repeals Rule 17-A related to employment

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has repealed Rule 17-A related to the employment of government employees in case of the death of an official.

The Punjab Civil Servants Appointment and Conditions of Service Rules 1974 has been amended. In case of death of an employee, the family of a civil servant can't claim a job.

Under Rule17-A, jobs were given to the family members of government employees. In case of the death of a government employee, one of the family members was eligible for the government job.

Secretary Regulations (Services and General Administration Department) Irfan Ahmed Sindhu issued a notification to amend Rule 17-A.