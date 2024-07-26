CM Maryam vows to expand Safe City project to 18 cities

Project is the brainchild of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Safe City project is the brainchild of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and will be implemented widely across the province.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz while speaking at a ceremony held by the Safe City Authorities on Friday.

She said that Safe City projects would be installed in another 18 cities.

The CM mentioned that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had initiated a pilot project similar to the Safe City Authority in Lahore.

"I will ask the PM to provide these projects across the province as soon as possible," she reiterated.

She said the Women and Children Virtual project was initiated three months ago, and 1,200 personnel from Dolphin were associated with it.

She said the Safe City Project was initiated to facilitate the public by ensuring an immediate response.

The CM mentioned that female employees had brought their hostel-related difficulties to her attention.

She assured the early resolution of these issues for the female employees.

“Welfare of the people is our priority. Punjab is leading in development and will break all previous records of growth and development,” she highlighted, concluding that any city where the project is installed will have free Wi-Fi available for public use.