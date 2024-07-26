Anarchy rearing its ugly head to halt CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal

Govt would do everything to put country on development road, says Federal Minister

Published On: Fri, 26 Jul 2024 11:52:28 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal said on Friday that Pakistan had two paths, either to sow chaos or to direct it towards the path to prosperity, emphasising that the government would do everything to put country on development road.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Allama Iqbal Open University, the minister said that political instability always derailed the country from making progress, adding that a development emergency was necessary for the country.

“When first phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor started, few extremist elements tried to subvert it which is now happening again,” he added.

