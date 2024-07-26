PM commends Pakistan Army's anti-terror operation in Hoshab

Pakistan Pakistan PM commends Pakistan Army's anti-terror operation in Hoshab

PM said the entire nation is proud of Pakistan Army and standing by its side to end terrorism.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 26 Jul 2024 04:44:50 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has appreciated the successful operation of Pakistan Army against terrorists in Hoshab, Balochistan.

In a statement today, he said the officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army are working day and night to root out the menace of terrorism.

The Prime Minister said the entire nation is proud of Pakistan Army and standing by its side to end terrorism.

It is pertinent to mention here that security forces killed one terrorist while two others got injured during exchange of fire in an intelligence-based operation in Hoshab, Balochistan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area including kidnapping and target killing of innocent civilians.

