SC fixes Arshad Sharif suo moto case for hearing on July 29

Kenyan high court ruled the killing of Arshad Sharif was not a result of mistaken identity

Updated On: Thu, 25 Jul 2024 17:27:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court has fixed the hearing of the suo moto case regarding the investigation into the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif.

A three-member bench led by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah will hear the case on July 29, with Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan as part of the bench.

Notices have been issued to the attorney general, FIA director general, Interior Secretary, and IG Islamabad, among others.

Kenyan high court verdict

On July 8, the Kenyan high court ruled that the killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was not a result of mistaken identity and ordered legal action against the involved police officers.

The Kenyan court ruled that Arshad Sharif’s killing was unconstitutional and illegal.

The court ordered compensation of Rs21.7 million to be paid to Arshad Sharif's family.

The Kenyan court also directed criminal proceedings against the police officers and personnel involved in the shooting.



