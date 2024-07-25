NAB Amendment Ordinance 2024 challenged in IHC

Pakistan Pakistan NAB Amendment Ordinance 2024 challenged in IHC

14 years of imprisonment was a cruel act and ordinance should be revoked

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 25 Jul 2024 17:43:12 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The NAB Amemdment Ordinance 2024 has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Advocate Azhar Saddique appeared before the Court on behalf of a citizen Malik Najiullah.

President, cabinet secretary, Senate chairman and National Assembly speaker were made the parties in the case.

The petitioner said the new amendment ordinance was not even presented in the Parliament while remand of more than 14 days was violation of the human rights.

He said that the 14 years of imprisonment was a cruel act and the ordinance should be immediately revoked.

The CJP stated that the ordinance was passed without the knowledge of the parliamentarians and is therefore against the law. The petitioner immediately sought the revocation of the amendment ordinance.

Read more: SC to hear NAB amendments case on June 6

On May 24; two ordinances were issued with prior approval of the acting president and Senate chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani.



