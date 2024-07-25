Azma Bokhari moves court against social media campaign

Azma Bukhari to move FIA, submit proof of the allegations

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has voiced concern over what she said selective justice.

Speaking to media outside the Lahore High Court on Thursday, she deplored that an obnoxious video was uploaded at social media sites against her and made viral by activists of a political party.

She filed a petition in the LHC, seeking action against the persons involved in malicious campaign against her. She made the Federal Investigation Agency and the Interior Ministry respondents in the case.

LHC CJ Miss Aaliya Neelam directed Azma Bukhari to move FIA along with relevent evidences.

LHC ordered the removal of obscene photos from social media and directed petitioner to make amendment in the plea.

She said the LHC chief justice was a woman and “I do not ask for justice as a provincial minister but as woman.”

Moreover, she said, some “terrorist sisters” of May 9 were eulogised and two of them were called the “daughters of nation”.

“We are also daughters of nation. Who will deliver us justice? she asked while deploring that justice seemed to be meant for PTI only.

The videos of Hina Pervaiz Butt, Sania Ashique, and Marriyum Aurangzeb also were made viral on social, she said.

Bokhari said CM Maryam Nawaz was trying to provide protection to women and judiciary should also provide security to them.

“Today I am asking for justice at the Lahore High Court. However, I am not fortunate enough that my case is marked for hearing within three minutes. The nation is watching dual standards of justice” she said.

She said her pictures were uploaded on social media and she was standing outside court. Those who were running the malicious campaign must be placed on ECL. Some oversees people were involved in this campaign, she added.