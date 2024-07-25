UK police brutally torture two Pakistanis at Manchester Airport

One male officer has been removed from operational duties after the incident.

MANCHESTER (Dunya News) - British police officers brutally tortured two Pakistanis in front of their family at the Manchester Airport. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video, the police officers repeatedly punching and kicking the young men while other officers shout at onlookers to stay back. Mother of a young man is seen attempting to protect him.

In a statement, Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry said: "We know that a film of an incident at Manchester Airport that is circulating widely shows an event that is truly shocking, and that people are rightly extremely concerned about.

"The use of such force in an arrest is an unusual occurrence and one that we understand creates alarm.

"One male officer has been removed from operational duties and we are making a voluntary referral of our policing response to the Independent Office of Police Conduct."

The IOPC said it would assess GMP's referral "and decide what further action is required".

