Reference to be prepared against PTI with May 9 evidence: Irfan Siddiqui

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that we have valid evidence against the PTI.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senior leader and Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Irfan Siddiqui on Wednesday said that a reference would be prepared in consultation with allied parties against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) due to its undemocratic and uncivilized activities.

The reference would be filed at higher courts to seek opinion regarding PTI unlawful activities including May 9 vandalism, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We have valid evidence against the PTI, he said adding that the party should be banned from this country.

In reply to a question about talks with PPP over the issue of PTI’s role in Pakistan, he said there had been discussions with PPP and after consensus, we will file the reference in the Supreme Court.

