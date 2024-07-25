Pakistan, Turkmenistan agree to expedite TAPI pipeline project

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan, Turkmenistan agree to expedite TAPI pipeline project

Musadik Malik said that Pakistan is fully committed to TAPI pipeline project.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 25 Jul 2024 03:49:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan and Turkmenistan have agreed to expedite the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, affirming their resolve for continuous engagement.

This agreement was reached during a meeting on Wednesday between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr Musadik Malik, and Turkmenistan’s Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan.

Dr Musadik Malik welcomed the Turkmen delegation and expressed his gratitude for the hospitality offered by the Turkmen side during his last visit to Turkmenistan.

He said the visit of the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan marks a significant milestone in the strengthening of diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

TAPI pipeline project, the minister said, will lower energy costs, which can boost industrial growth, create jobs, and foster economic development. Reliable and affordable energy supplies are vital for industrial sectors and overall economic stability, he added.

This project, he said, aimed at fostering economic integration and energy security, has witnessed substantial progress through collaborative efforts and resolved continuous engagement among both countries.

He further added that Pakistan is fully committed to this project which is significant for regional energy cooperation and infrastructure development.

Rashid Meredov expressed his profound appreciation for the warm welcome extended by the Pakistani side. “Together we will chalk out a roadmap for cooperation between both countries” he added.

Muhammetmyrat Amanov, CEO of Tapi Pipeline Company Limited mentioned that with the special interest of Petroleum Minister and Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) TAPI has seen significant progress and is on the right track.

Speaking on the developments, officials from both Pakistan and Turkmenistan emphasized the project’s strategic importance in enhancing regional connectivity, promoting economic growth, and meeting the energy demands of participating nations. They underscored their commitment to continued cooperation and mutual support to overcome any remaining challenges. Continuous diplomatic efforts and political commitments are beneficial for ensuring a conducive environment for project advancement.

The TAPI project remains a testament to the enduring partnership between Pakistan and Turkmenistan, reflecting shared goals of regional stability and prosperity through sustainable energy solutions.

