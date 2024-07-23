PM welcomes Beijing Declaration for Palestinian interim government

Says the agreement sparks hope for achieving lasting peace

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed the Beijing Declaration, which involves an agreement among prominent Palestinian groups to unify and create an interim unity government.

The prime minister specifically praised the People’s Republic of China for achieving this significant diplomatic milestone. In a statement on his official X account, the prime minister remarked that the people of Palestine have endured prolonged hardship and suffering.

The prime minister stated that Tuesday’s agreement sparks hope for achieving lasting peace. He called for global solidarity with the Palestinian people and urged Israel to cease its aggressive actions, which have devastated Gaza and resulted in

the deaths of approximately 40,000 innocent Palestinians over the past ten months.

The prime minister affirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and reiterated its call for a two-state solution, establishing an independent Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders and Al Quds as its capital.

Emphasizing the importance of unity among Palestinian factions, he underscored the need for a unified and influential voice advocating peace, justice, and statehood. Pakistan stands alongside the Palestinian people in their pursuit of self-determination.