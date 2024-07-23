Imran Khan didn't confess to May 9 riots: PTI leaders

We are ready to talk for the betterment of the country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – PTI leader Salman Akram Raja along with former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser have stated that PTI founder Imran Khan has made no admission regarding the May 9 events.

After meeting Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, Salman Akram Raja spoke to the media, saying that a unanimous decision was made at Zaman Park that protests would occur where necessary following the Rangers' action.

"We are ready to talk for the betterment of the country, we are ready to move forward. We do not want chaos in Pakistan; we want the country's economy to develop, and we want the people to be free from poverty and inflation. The environment being created in the country is leading to destruction.

"You cannot achieve the welfare of the state by distancing it from the people. It is essential to move forward with the public and their elected leadership. The PTI founder has stated that the news circulating about admission is completely baseless," said Salman Akram Raja.

Raja also condemned the events of May 9, calling for the punishment of those responsible. He claimed it was a premeditated plot and called for a judicial inquiry.

Senior PTI leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser also denied the news related to Imran Khan, stating that what appeared in the media was not said by the PTI founder.

When asked whether he made this statement in the presence of reporters, he responded, "Nevertheless, we are denying this statement."