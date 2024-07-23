Concerted efforts needed to ensure bright future of posterity: Qasim Ali Shah

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Motivational speaker Qasim Ali Shah says concerted efforts are needed to give a sense of direction to the youth in Pakistan.

“All stakeholders should put their heads together and solve the issues plaguing the country,” he stressed while speaking to a delegation of journalists and lawyers.

Pakistan, he said, was grappling with unemployment and growing anxiety among the masses due to shrinking options. “The clouds of uncertainty are becoming darker with every passing day,” he said.

He said hope and prayer could help rid the people of frustration they had been facing due to various issues.

At a time when intolerance and demeaning of discourse have become the order of the day, he emphasised that educationists and learned people should come forward and try to make the difference.

“We need to raise awareness among today's youth so that they can differentiate between truth and falsehood,” he said while calling for sanity on social media.

Pakistan Bar Council’s former coordinator Mohammad Mudassar Chaudhry, Ghulam Mujtaba Chaudhry, Adnan Rauf Bhatti, Mateen Chaudhry, Hafiz Khurram and senior journalists were part of the delegation.

Highlighting the role the Qasim Ali Shah Foundation had been playing in resolving matrimonial disputes through Alternate Dispute Resolution, he said a great deal of support was needed to save relationships.

Mr Shah also presented books to the visitors.