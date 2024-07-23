PTI leaders do not need to prove their patriotism to anybody: Barrister Gohar

Tue, 23 Jul 2024 17:31:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Barrister Gohar said on Tuesday the party has always condemned the incidents of terrorism without any ifs or buts.

He said the "members and leaders of the party do need to prove their patriotism to anybody as they have always worked for the prosperity of the country."

Gohar added that “PTI is the most popular party in the country right now and no ban will be able to curtail its rise.”

The PTI chief said that all the cases against the PTI founder have proved nothing but the resilience of the party and its leaders who have stood against heavy odds.