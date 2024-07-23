Pakistan Navy takes over command of CTF-150 for 13th time

Commodore Asim Sohail Malik assumed Command from Capt Mathews of Canada

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Navy has taken over the command of Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150) for the 13th time, said military’s media wing in a statement on Tuesday.

An impressive change of command ceremony was held at Headquarters US NAVCENT, Bahrain. Commodore Asim Sohail Malik of Pakistan Navy assumed the Command from Capt Mathews of Royal Canadian Navy.

The mission of Combined Task Force-150 is to promote maritime security to combat illegal activities at sea.

Speaking on the occasion, Commodore Asim Sohail Malik assured that his team is fully geared up to efficiently shoulder this prestigious responsibility to contribute towards Maritime Security and Stability in the region.

He said Pakistan Navy is committed to working with coalition navies for ensuring peace and stability within the Area of Responsibility.