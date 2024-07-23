Appeal against civil judge can be filed before district judge

Pakistan Pakistan Appeal against civil judge can be filed before district judge

Burden of cases on high court will reduce after amendment

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 23 Jul 2024 17:11:49 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Law and Justice has approved the Civil Court Amendment Bill 2024.

After the amendment, the appeal against the findings of the civil judge can be filed before the district judge instead of the high court.

In this regard, Standing Committee on Law and Justice member Latif Khosa, also PTI's MNA, said this law was already in force in Punjab.

According to the amendment, the decision of the civil court goes to the district judge in Punjab. "What difference will the amendment make," he questioned.

Nafisa Shah, in the committee meeting, said that after the amendment, the civil cases would be tried in the civil courts and the district judge is the forum for appeals.