Bench, Bar should go hand in hand to dispense justice: Justice Jahangiri

Senior judge sees travesty of justice in nepotism

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) said on Tuesday that if “we don’t dispense justice then there is also a court of the Almighty”.

During his address a ceremony organised by the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA), he said that problems face by the bar must be solved as he also belonged to the bar, adding that bench would also have to play its part.

Criticising the lawyers for appearing late in hearings, Justice Jahangiri suggested that lawyers should prepare the case very well and come to the court on time.

He further reiterated that he ‘recites the Holy Quran’ daily for avoiding any injustice through his verdicts, adding that as much as 80% people expect us to give justice.

“I have never gone against the merit, whoever commits travesty of justice is a criminal in the eyes of pleader and the Almighty,” he added.

