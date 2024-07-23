PPP files review appeal on Supreme Court's decision on reserved seats

Farooq H. Naek files application requesting apex court to withdraw its July 12 decision

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Tuesday filed a review application in the Supreme Court seeking reversal of its decision on reserved seats.

Farooq H. Naek filed the application requesting the apex court to withdraw its July 12 decision “granting the PTI its quota of reserved seats.”

The PPP submitted in its plea that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was given seats which it had not demanded.

The PPP is the second party in the ruling coalition which moved the Supreme Court after the Muslim League-Nawaz which filed the review plea on July 15.

PML-N PLEA

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) filed a review petition in the Supreme Court (SC) against the apex court verdict of July 12 granting reserved seats to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The PML-N filed a petition, making Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) President Hamid Raza, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and 11 other political parties respondents.

The political parties include the PPP, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan), the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

The review petition says the PML-N is the largest political party in parliament and requests the court to review and overturn the reserved seats verdict issued on July 12.

The PML-N requests for a stay order on SC verdict announced on July 12.

Meanwhile, the coalition government also decided to ban the PTI and try former prime minister Imran Khan, former president Arif Alvi and ex-deputy speaker Qasim Suri under Article 6 for "unconstitutionally dissolving the assembly".

This announcement was made by Information Minister Atta Tarar, saying the government would file a reference to invoke Article 6 [high treason] in the Supreme Court.