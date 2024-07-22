In-focus

PTI media coordinator remanded for seven days in CTD custody

PTI media coordinator remanded for seven days in CTD custody

Pakistan

A case of disappearance of the PTI media coordinator is being heard in IHC

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – PTI media coordinator Ahmed Waqas Janjua has been handed over to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on seven-day physical remand. 

The accused was produced in court of ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra in a case registered in a CTD police station. 

The investigating officer informed the court that explosive materials were recovered from Janjua at the time of his arrest and therefore, the accused be given on a physical remand for further investigation and recovery. 

The officer sought 15-day physical remand but the court allowed seven-day remand and ordered to produce the accused before the court on July 29. 

A case of disappearance of the PTI media coordinator is being heard in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

 

