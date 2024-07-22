Punjab CM champions tech to boost government accountability

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab CM champions tech to boost government accountability

She also brainstormed approaches to incorporate public opinion in policy making.

LAHORE: (Dunya News) -- Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz stressed the need for integrating technology into government departments to improve monitoring mechanisms.

She expressed these views during a meeting with the Chairperson of the Chief Minister’s Directorate of Evaluation, Feedback, Inspection, and Monitoring, Brigadier (R) Babar Alaudin.

Both sides discussed issues of improving governance and transparency at the administrative level. They also brainstormed approaches to incorporate public opinion in policy making and government decisions.

The CM asked Mr Alaudin to develop a latest mechanism to improve the training mechanism of police and administration. She believes that by leveraging technology, it will surely open up new avenues for better monitoring of government departments' performance.

She claimed that the introduction of the performance index has created a sense of accountability among the government officials. She asked the concerned departments to keep a close eye on the performance index and monitor it strictly.