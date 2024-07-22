Tarar vows centre's support for upgradation CTD in KP

Tarar said every possible support would be extended to the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said every possible support would be extended to the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to strengthen its Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

Talking to journalists after offering fateha for eternal peace of late Ghualm Sabir, father of Principal Information Officer, Mubashir Hassan at his residence in Peshawar, the federal minister said it was the responsibility of the KP government to take steps in the wake of recent law and order situation in the province, especially the southern districts.

Attaullah Tarar said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and security forces have rendered immense sacrifices for maintaining peace.

He said that, in the past, government launched Operation Zarb-e-Azb and Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad to root out the menace of terrorism from the country.

He said the terrorist attack in Bannu caused martyrdom of eight personnel of security forces.

The Minister said that some miscreants were present in the ‘aman’ march of Bannu who opened fire at the security wall of Bannu Cantt. To a question about recent incident in Bannu, the Information Minister said the people of the country were aware about the elements who disrupted the peace march for political gains.

