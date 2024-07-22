Post-Hajj operation for 2024 successfully concludes

The ‘post-Hajj operation’ for 2024 has been concluded successfully.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony’s Senior Joint Secretary, Dr Mirza Ali Mehsood, informed on Sunday that the ‘post-Hajj operation’ for 2024 has been concluded successfully.

In an interview, Dr. Mirza Ali Mehsood congratulated all Pakistani pilgrims on their safe return and the completion of their Hajj rituals.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Religious Affairs staff, the Office of the Pilgrims Affairs, Moavineen, Hajj Medical Mission, and other Khudamul Hujjaj for their relentless efforts in facilitating the Pakistani pilgrims during the post-Hajj phase.

Director of Hajj in Madinah Zia Ur Rehman said that Pakistani pilgrims were supported at every stage, including food, accommodation, and transportation. He said the Pakistan Hajj Mission arranged all accommodations for Pakistani pilgrims in Markaziya, which is a significant achievement.

