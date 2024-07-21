Jinnah Medical Center will be model hospital of region: PM Shehbaz

He said that state of the art medical facility would be provided in the hospital

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that the Jinnah Medical Center will be a model hospital in the region.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Jinnah Medical Complex here, he called it a gift of Nawaz Sharif's coalition government.

He said that state of the art medical facility would be provided in the hospital. A nursing school and other institutions would be affiliated with the complex to groom next generation of health experts, he continued.

He said 600 kanal land has been allocated for the construction of hospital. All the funds for the project would be provided without any delay, he added.

The premier said the complex would cater to the needs of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He thanked Prince Rahim Aga Khan for providing technical and consultancy support.

The medical complex would provide free facilities to the poor, he said and added that the PML-N installed CT scan machines in government and fixed Rs10 fee for laboratory tests.

Premier Shehbaz said attempts were made to disrupt construction of PKLI for treatment of liver and kidney patients. But the centre is one of the premier institutions for kidney and liver diseases.

He said that he wanted to complete the project in a year and has ordered the constructor to finish the job within the stipulated period.