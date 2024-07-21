NA speaker declines provision of new vehicles to chairmen of standing committees

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has turned down a request from chairmen of Standing Committees for new vehicles, citing budgetary constraints and government policy.

According to sources within the National Assembly, the committee chairs had requested new vehicles despite already having vehicles in good condition.

Sadiq refused the demand, explaining that current fiscal limitations and a government directive against purchasing new vehicles, to prevent economic strain, made it impossible to fulfill their request.

Sources revealed that several committee chairs had voiced dissatisfaction with the condition and efficiency of their assigned vehicles.

In response, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq pointed out that the vehicles in question were from 2017 and 2019 models,emphasizing that even his own vehicle was a 2015 model.

The Finance Ministry reportedly declined to allocate funds for new vehicles, reinforcing the Speaker's decision.

Instead, Sadiq instructed that existing vehicles be repaired and reassigned to the committee chairs, as vehicles from the National Assembly secretariat are deemed serviceable.

It is noteworthy that chairmen of Standing Committees receive new vehicles, offices, petrol allowances, in addition to their salary, allowances, and other benefits as Members of the National Assembly (MNAs).