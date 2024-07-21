Nawaz's ex-political secretary parts ways with PML-N

Pakistan Pakistan Nawaz's ex-political secretary parts ways with PML-N

Says he will soon release detail about his decision

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 21 Jul 2024 05:23:40 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Dr Syed Asif Kirmani, former political secretary of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, announced quitting the PML-N on Saturday.

Kirmani in a statement said he has distanced himself from the political affairs of the PML-N.

He said people were dying due of inflated power bills and inflation owing to ineffective governance of the rulers, adding, “Nawaz Sharif Sahib! All is not well,”

However, he did not give a clue about joining another party. Kirmani added that he will soon issue a detailed statement about his decision to quit the party.

Kirmani was appointed by former prime minister Nawaz as his political secretary during his rule in 2013. He was considered a close associate of the ex-premier and played an active role during the PML-N's election campaign before the party came to power in 2013.

Kirmani became the latest PML-N leader who quit the party over differences with the top party leadership's style of politics and its decision to form the government following the February 8 elections despite rigging allegations.