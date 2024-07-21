Two electrocuted during rain in Karachi incidents

Pakistan Pakistan Two electrocuted during rain in Karachi incidents

The deceased accidentally touched poles

Follow on Published On: Sun, 21 Jul 2024 04:47:33 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Two persons lost their lives when they accidentally touched electricity poles during rain in separate incidents here on Saturday, Dunya News reported.

An eleven-year-old boy and an old man were electrocuted in Majeed Colony and Site Metrovol when they accidently touched electric poles in an attempt to avoid rainwater accumulated on roads.

During the rain, the poles have current which caused the death of the pedestrians. Patchy rains in different areas of Karachi inundated city roads, particularly low-lying areas. Traffic came to standstill after the rain.

People of the areas have demanded action against power workers for their negligence due to which two citizens lost their lives.

On information, police concerned reached the spot and sent the dead bodies to hospital for legal procedure.

