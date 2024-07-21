Parents want safe return of students trapped in Bangladesh

They write a letter to PM for help

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The parents of the students trapped in Bangladesh have appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to issue directives for early return of their children to Pakistan and arrange foods for them.

The parents have written a letter to the additional secretary of the prime minister to contact the Pakistani students and for their safe return.

They said the situation is getting worse day by day. In the letter, the parents expressed their concern, saying the Bangladeshi government has imposed a curfew across the country, especially in Dhaka and neighbouring cities, and has also expelled all local students from the hostels, except for foreigners, due to the current situation.

“Our children are now confined to their hostels,” the parents showed their concerns.

In the letter, the parents have demanded ensuring safe and early return of all Pakistani students, requesting the Prime Minister to arrange food items to save the students from dying of hunger.

They requested that the High Commissioner should ensure contact with the security personnel for the protection of Pakistani students, lack of contact with the students is sad and worrying for the families, contact with the students should be ensured for the satisfaction of the parents.

