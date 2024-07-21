Governor urges PM to call APC on law, order situation in KP

Kundi also responds to defamation notice from Gandapur

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Responding to defamation notice against him from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said he did not think Gandapur commanded respect.

The governor said the law and order situation in the province is not good, urging Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to convene All Parties Conference (APC) to take stock of the situation in KP.

“Now-a-days he is earning a lot. He may have made this defamation notice a source of income,” the KP governor said.

Faisal Karim Kundi said he had raised some questions to him on which he started raising hue and cry and complaining.

The governor said the KP CM said he did not know about Operation Azm-e-Istehkam; he came to know about the operation from media.

“Why did he not walk out of the meeting where the operation was decided?

I invited the CM after taking oath as the governor. He always does empty fire and hurls threats. After the 18th amendment, it is the responsibility of a province to maintain law and order.

Law and order situation in KP is not good. Prime Minister should convene All Parties Conference to discuss law and order in KP. An emergency meeting of cabinet should also be held,” the governor said.

It is pertinent to mention that KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur through his lawyer had sent a defamation notice to the provincial governor, claiming the governor in a TV programme had said the KP CM had signed the document of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam in Apex Committee meeting.

In the notice, he demanded the governor to seek public apology or face the defamation notice.

