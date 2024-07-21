PTI did not talk to Fazl on dissolving KP assembly: Asad Qaiser

Says both parties are on the same page for new elections in the country

LAHORE (Dunya News) – In a telephonic talk with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PTI leader and former National Assembly Asad Qaiser told him that his party did not talk to him for dissolving the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assembly.

Giving his party’s view on the issue of dissolving the KP assembly, Asad Qaiser said, “During discussion with Maulana Fazlur Rehman we did not talk on dissolving the KP assembly.

JUI-F and PTI are agreed on holding new elections to steer the country out of crises. We believe fair and free elections are the solutions to the plethora of problems.”

Earlier, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar also did not confirm any dialogue with JUI-F pertaining to the dissolution of the KP assembly.

He said his party did not talk to Maulana Fazlur Rehman or any other body for the dissolution of KP assembly.

