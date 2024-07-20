Muharram teamwork wins praise, CM Punjab vows security push

CM assured the police that no stone would be unturned to ensure their protection.

LAHORE: (Dunya News) --Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz feels proud because of the services rendered by the government officials and police during Muharram.

She was chairing a video link conference attended by ministers, the cabinet committee on law and order, commissioners, deputy commissioners, Regional Police Officers (RPOs), and District Police Officers (DPOs).

Expressing her pride in the dedication of her team, she said the ministers personally held meetings with religious scholars before Ashura.

She directed the police to arrest culprits responsible for disrupting a congregation in Sheikhupura.

She assured the police officials that no stone would be unturned to ensure their protection. We know that police are working tirelessly for the protection of people and their properties.

The CM said that foolproof arrangements would be made to improve the law and order situation in the coming days. She also directed officials to pull out all stops to facilitate pilgrims going to visit Iran and Iraq.

