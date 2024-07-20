Education Ministry to run schools in Islamabad on solar power

This cost-efficient and sustainable project will save billions of expenses

Published On: Sat, 20 Jul 2024 11:02:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Federal Ministry for Education has decided to initiate a solar energy project across schools in Islamabad.

According to the Ministry of Education spokesperson, primary schools of Islamabad would be run on solar power in the next two months. The project to run schools on solar power would be completed by the end of the year.

The project aims to move towards sustainable and cost-efficient power alternatives.

The project is a great effort to utilise innovative power sources and reduce carbon footprints of the city.

The solar power project will not only reduce the cost of electricity but also provide clean and sustainable sources of energy for schools.

The solar panels would be installed on the roofs of selected schools. Solar energy system is designed to meet the energy demands of schools.

The initiative is expected to save billions of expenses on electricity annually. The savings from this project will be utilised to improve the educational facilities, according to a spokesperson of the Ministry of Education.