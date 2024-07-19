CJCSC attends commemoration ceremony of PLA's 97th founding day

He reaffirms commitment to deepen Pak-China relationship

Updated On: Fri, 19 Jul 2024 23:55:19 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Friday attended commemoration ceremony of 97th founding day of People’s Liberation Army of China as a Chief Guest.

The Chairman JCSC congratulated the people, civilians and military leadership, and all ranks of People’s Liberation Army, and praised the role of People’s Liberation Army in China’s development and its rapid modernisation to become an important force for regional peace and stability.

While addressing the audience, Gen Sahir highlighted close and fraternal “All Weather Friendship” between China and Pakistan and reaffirmed commitments to further expand and deepen the relationship.

During the speech, the Chairman JCSC also underscored Pakistan’s firm commitments to work closely with China on CPEC, defence cooperation and regional peace and stability.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of civilians and military officers, journalists, businessmen and members of the civil society.

