COAS Asim Munir lauds Chinese army at PLA's 97th founding day

Pakistani military has always been at the forefront of countering terrorism, says envoy

Thu, 18 Jul 2024 19:28:43 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir said on Thursday Pakistan-China relations were exceptional and had always weathered the vicissitudes of strategic environment with mutual trust and unwavering belief in each other's support.

The army chief expressed the sentiment at the 97th anniversary of the founding of Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) of China, hosted at the GHQ on Thursday.

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong was the chief guest on the occasion. Maj Gen Wang Zhong, Defence Attaché, Chinese Embassy officials and officers from tri-services of Pakistan attended the event.

COAS Munir, while welcoming the Chinese guests, congratulated the PLA and praised its contribution to the Chinese defence, security and nation development.

“Relations between Pakistan Army and Peoples Liberation Army are strong and both militaries continue to engage in bilateral military cooperation, demonstrating the iron clad brotherhood between the two countries,” the COAS said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese ambassador thanked the COAS for hosting the event on the 97th anniversary of the founding of the PLA.

“Pakistani military has always been at the forefront of countering terrorism and has made great sacrifices for the peace and stability of Pakistan and the region,” the Chinese ambassador remarked.

“We stand ready to work with our brethren to combat terrorism and firmly believe that no force can destroy the iron-clad friendship between China and Pakistan and the brotherhood between the two militaries,” the ambassador said.

