Suspended MPs to file petition against SC verdict on reserved seats

The suspended members have completed the consultation process

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The lawmakers who had earlier taken oath on reserved seats, have decided to move the court in personal capacities.

The membership of these MPs were later suspended following the verdict of Supreme Court on reserved seats.

The apex court had overturned the Peshawar High Court's verdict of depriving the PTI of reserved seats of non-Muslim and women candidates in assemblies last week.

The apex court, in its majority 8-5 decision, announced that the conduct of the Election Commission regarding reserved seats was 'unconstitutional', adding that the PTI would remain intact as a political party even without being assigned an election symbol.

According to sources, the suspended parliamentarians will file a petition against the verdict of apex court. The former MPs said that they were not heard in this case by the Supreme Court.

The sources said that the suspended members have completed the consultation process and they will move the court separately in their personal capacities.

The political parties had advised the suspended MPs to move the court, said the sources.