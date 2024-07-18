Ad hoc judges can and should be appointed, says Azam Tarar

Expresses his willingness to sit for judicial reforms

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar says the constitution allows appointment of ad hoc judges and they must be appointed.

Expressing his view during a TV show, he said the ad hoc judges were not appointed by the chief justice but by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.

He expressed his willingness to discuss constitutional as well as judicial reforms.

Clarifying the matter of extension of tenure of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, he said the rumours or perception were baseless.

Talking about extension in employees’ service length, he said retirement age of employees was being increased to avoid the rising burden of pension on the national exchequer. The proposal was under consideration, he added.

As for the status of PTI, the minister stated move of imposition of Article 6 on the PTI leaders could be brought in parliament.

Eight judges rewrote the constitution in the case of reserve seats to provide an opportunity to a party, he concluded.



