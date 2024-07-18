Opposition submits requisition for Punjab Assembly session

Opposition has written the six-point agenda in the requisition

Thu, 18 Jul 2024 15:53:16 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The opposition in the Punjab Assembly has submitted requisition for the assembly session.

The opposition members in the assembly have submitted the requisition for the session in the Assembly Secretariat.

The opposition has written the six-point agenda in the requisition for Punjab Assembly session.

Inflation, increase in electricity rates, forced disappearance of MPAs and law and order situation are included in the agenda of Punjab Assembly session.

Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar on Thursday demanded immediate resignation of the chief election commissioner.

Speaking to media, the opposition leader said that if the election commissioner didn’t step down now, the opposition would submit a reference in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for his resignation.

He further said that the Article 6 had been invoked against many people in the past as well, insisting that ongoing actions were being taken merely on political basis.