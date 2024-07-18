LHC directs immediate demolition of brick kilns causing smog

Punjab DCs would be responsible if court orders on brick kilns were violated.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court has ordered the immediate demolition of brick kilns causing smog.

LHC has issued the written verdict of hearings on petitions for eradication of smog.

LHC’s Justice Shahid Karim issued the written seven-page verdict on applications filed by citizen Haroon Farooq and others.

The court ordered the demolition without notice of brick kilns built on old technology emitting black smoke. The strict violation of court order on brick kilns was being committed. The Department of Environment was made responsible for violation of court order on kilns.

The written order mentioned that Sheikhupura DC and deputy director environment were given last warning for court order enforcement.

The court order mentioned that LWMC has submitted the report stating that the CEO has imposed a ban on cleaners working on canal road from 7 to 10 am.

Judicial Commission members would visit industries surrounding Lahore Ring Road and would make sure industries were following the SOPs related to smog.

The court order stated that WASA has submitted the list of societies violating water principles. Some societies have paid fines and WASA to issue last notice to societies for fines submissions.