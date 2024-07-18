Response sought from parties on plea challenging appointment of retired judges on election tribunals

Pakistan Pakistan Response sought from parties on plea challenging appointment of retired judges on election tribunals

Petitioner asserts that act is made to target a political party

Follow on Published On: Thu, 18 Jul 2024 11:19:54 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought response from the respondents in a plea challenging appointment of retired judges on election tribunals.



LHC’s Justice Shahid Karim heard the plea filed by citizen Munir Hussain against Election Amendment Act 2024 mandating appointment of retired judges on election tribunals today.

Advocate Azhar Saddique implied that the enforcement of Election Amendment Act couldn’t be from the past and a stay order must be issued on the tribunals formed under Election Amendment Act.

It is pertinent to note that citizen Munir Ahmed has filed the plea in the LHC, implying that Election Amendment Act was approved to target a political party.

Applicant requested the court to declare the act illegal and direct restoration of old tribunals. The matter challenging the Election Amendment Act was proceeding in other courts including LHC as well.

LHC registrar office put reservation on the plea on July 15, saying that a copy of the act was not attached with the application and the registrar office had returned the application putting an objection on it.

President signed off bill into law

It is pertinent to note that President Asif Ali Zardari has signed off the bill into law to appoint retired high court judges to election tribunals on July 9 to settle electoral disputes.

The Senate had on July 8 passed the Election Amendment Bill while the National Assembly on June 28 amid opposition decry.

ECP forms tribunals under new ordinance

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established two additional election tribunals under the new presidential ordinance.

According to ECP sources, Justice (Rtd) Zafar Iqbal will be additional election tribunal judge of Bahawalpur and Justice (Rtd) Shakoor Paracha will be additional election tribunal judge of Rawalpindi.

For three constituencies of Islamabad, former justice Shakoor Paracha will be additional election tribunal judge.

According to sources of the Election Commission, the notification for establishment of two new tribunals was issued on June 7, the federal government had empowered the Election Commission to appoint retired judges for tribunals under the Presidential Ordinance.

The Election Commission members had suggested the names of several retired judges. However, two retired judges expressed their willingness to head the tribunals.