LHC fixes hearing on Imran Khan's bail pleas in three May 9 cases

Published On: Thu, 18 Jul 2024 11:10:43 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on the pleas of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan against disposal of interim bails in three May 9 cases till July 22.

Two-member bench comprising Justice Amjad Rafique and Justice Shehram Sarwar conducted hearing on Imran Khan’s pleas.

PTI founder has pleaded before the LHC that the trial court had disposed of his bail pleas in May 9 cases by going against the facts, therefore, his interim bail petitions be accepted by the LHC.



It must be remembered that the PTI founder’s bail pleas were dismissed in three cases related to May 9 riots which include cases of attacking Askari Tower and Jinnah House and arson in Shadman Police Station.

