Gandapur commends peaceful Muharram processions

Pakistan Pakistan Gandapur commends peaceful Muharram processions

He paid tribute to all relevant institutions

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 18 Jul 2024 04:14:21 PKT

PESHAWAR (APP) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced that all processions and Majalis in the province have concluded peacefully, and he paid tribute to all relevant institutions for ensuring the smooth and secure culmination of Muharram processions.

During Muharram, 846 processions and 8,857 Majalis were held across 14 districts of the province. The chief minister commended the efforts of the civil administration, police, security forces, Rescue 1122, Pesco, and municipal administration for their hard work in providing foolproof security and other necessary arrangements.

He expressed special gratitude to the people of the province for their cooperation during Muharram.

He also appreciated the role of peace committees in maintaining sectarian harmony and thanked scholars and leaders of various schools of thought for their contributions.

The chief minister highlighted the excellent arrangements made by the relevant institutions for uninterrupted power supply, cleanliness, traffic management, and provision of water and food during the Majalis.

He directed police and district administration officials to remain on duty until all Majalis are completed and participants have safely returned home.