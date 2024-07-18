Two picnickers drown in Chenab River

Efforts on to search their bodies

WAZIRABAD (Dunya News) – Two youngsters drowned in Chenab River while taking a bath, Dunya News reported here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a family was picnicking in the area on a holiday when its two members jumped into the river to beat the heat, but they drowned in deep water which they could not estimate.

Rescuers could not find dead bodies despite the efforts spanning five hours. They had to suspend their search operation on falling of darkness.

The drowned persons were identified as Anar Gull and Sabir. They belonged to Gujrat.

Rescue 1122 officials have said the search operation for the dead bodies will resume on Thursday (today).

