Two children die after falling into sewerage well in Karachi

Three fell unconscious

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Two children died and three passed out when they fell into sewerage well in Memon Ghot police jurisdiction, Dunya News reported here on Wednesday.

The dead children were identified as Talha and Hasnain. Those fell unconscious were shifted to hospital in a critical condition.

A Sabeel was set up on the sewerage well which collapsed as a result five children fell into it.

They all passed out and were immediately shifted to hospital where two died. The two fainted children were identified as Saqib and Pervaiz.

On information, police and rescuers rushed to the scene.

Karachi Mayor Mustafa Wahab has taken notice of the incident and sought a report into the incident.

