Mayor appreciates institutions for best security in Karachi

Pakistan Pakistan Mayor appreciates institutions for best security in Karachi

Says a licence must for commercial sale and purchase of water

Follow on Published On: Thu, 18 Jul 2024 02:49:22 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has appreciated the police, security forces, law enforcement agencies, administration and other institutions for ensuring peaceful Youm-e-Ashur in the City.

Talking to the media, Mayor Murtaza Wahab said Muharram security arrangements were made excellent and all the institutions in Karachi did a good job.

“We stand with state. If a decision is in favour of you, you say it is good. There is water problem in Karachi, which will be solved soon. We are Pakistanis; every institution is respectable for us.

The first phase of Safe City will be completed in 12 months. A licence must be obtained for commercial sale and purchase of water,” the mayor said.

Additional IG Karachi praised the police for the excellent security arrangements during Muharram.

He thanked the organisers of the procession and other organisations for their cooperation and said law and order and protection of lives and property of the citizens are the first priority for the police.