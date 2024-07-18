PM praises security forces, police for peaceful Youm-e-Ashur

Pakistan Pakistan PM praises security forces, police for peaceful Youm-e-Ashur

Says all the processions and Majalis were held with religious devotion

Follow on Published On: Thu, 18 Jul 2024 02:14:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appreciated Pakistan Army, local administrations, police force and law enforcement agencies for making excellent security arrangements which ensured peaceful observance of Youm-e-Ashur in the country.

The prime minister said that with the grace of Allah Almighty, the situation throughout the country remained peaceful on Youm-e-Ashur.

“All the processions and Majalis were held with religious devotion,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

He said that the authorities and officials belonging to administration, police force, law enforcement agencies and the armed forces were present in the field and also expressed gratitude to them for ensuring law and order on the day.