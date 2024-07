Two die as jeep falls into nullah in AJK

14 people including driver were on board

Updated On: Wed, 17 Jul 2024 19:47:36 PKT

AZAD KASHMIR (Dunya News) - Two people died while four went missing after a passenger jeep fell into the Nulla Dowarian.

The tragic accident took place on the tourist spot of Neelum Valley, Ratti Gali Road.

According to the rescue sources, there are difficulties in the rescue operations due to the rapid flow of water in the nullah.

It is said that 14 people including the driver were on board.