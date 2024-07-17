NDMA warns of possible GLOF in mountainous regions of KP, GB

This may lead to increased water levels in local rivers and streams, landslides and flash flooding

(Web Desk) - The National Disaster Management Authority's (NDMA) National Emergencies Operation Center has warned of possible glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF) in the mountainous regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan due to rising temperatures and expected heavy rainfall.

According to the center, this may lead to increased water levels in local rivers and streams, landslides and flash flooding.

NDMA has directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority to coordinate with relevant departments to ensure necessary preparations and emergency response measures.

Departments have been instructed to alert local communities, tourists, and travelers in the areas at risk and to avoid unnecessary travel.

NDMA has launched the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert application, available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store, to provide timely alerts, advisories, and guidelines to the public.