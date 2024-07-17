Karachi sizzles at 40 degrees Celsius as hot weather persists

Karachi sizzles at 40 degrees Celsius as hot weather persists

Heat index in various areas has reached between 50 and 54 degrees Celsius

Updated On: Wed, 17 Jul 2024 16:51:49 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Residents of the metropolis are sweltering in scorching heat, with the city's temperature reaching 40°C, which feels like 50°C.

According to the Meteorological Department, the humidity level in Karachi is at 53%, with the perceived temperature exceeding 50 degrees Celsius. The high humidity is causing the heat to feel more intense.

Weather forecasters report that the heat index in various areas has reached between 50 and 54 degrees Celsius, prompting a warning to be issued to the citizens.

On the other hand, medical experts advise residents to drink plenty of water, avoid going out unnecessarily, wear loose, light-colored clothing, cover their heads when going outside, and stay indoors during peak sunlight hours.

