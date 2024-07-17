Karbala is being relived in Gaza, says CM Maryam

Advises to follow the teachings of Imam Hussain (RA)

Wed, 17 Jul 2024

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in her message on Youm-e-Ashura stated that the event of Karbala was being repeated in Gaza today.

She paid tribute to Prophet Muhammad SAW’s grandson Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions, stating, ‘Shah ast Hussain, Badashah ast Hussain’.

She stated that the Karbala event was the historic and exemplary chapter of Islamic history and truth always prevailed and falsehood died with regret.

She asserted those remain alive who fought for truth and sacrifice for the prevalence of justice and truth. Maryam Nawaz stated Imam Hussain (RA) was a guiding light for the righteous.

She emphasised that Imam Hussain made history of valour, patience and courage in Karbala and advised to follow the teachings of Imam Hussain (RA).

