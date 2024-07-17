Bangladesh protests: Pakistani students advised to adopt safety measures

Pakistan Pakistan Bangladesh protests: Pakistani students advised to adopt safety measures

A helpline has been for the convenience of the Pakistani people in Bangladesh

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 17 Jul 2024 16:05:02 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News/Web Desk) - Pakistan's High Commission in Dhaka has advised Pakistani students to ensure all possible precautions for their safety and security and stay indoors in view of the ongoing protests in Bangladesh.

The students have been advised to stay away from protests.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also spoke to Pakistani High Commissioner in Bangladesh, Ambassador Syed Maroof on phone and directed him to ensure the wellbeing of Pakistanis in Bangladesh, especially the students living in Dhaka.

He asked the ambassador to stay in touch with the local authorities to ensure the safety of Pakistani students.

The ambassador informed the Deputy PM about the steps taken for the safety of Pakistanis in Bangladesh. He said the high commission has opened a helpline for the convenience of the Pakistani people.

Bangladesh has been rocked by protests for weeks over public sector job quotas, which include a 30% reservation for family members of freedom fighters from the 1971 War.

It has sparked anger among students who face high youth unemployment rates, with nearly 32 million young Bangladeshis not in work or education out of a total population of 170 million people.

Government announced it will indefinitely shut down all public and private universities from Wednesday, leaving at least six people dead and scores injured.

The protests mark the first significant demonstrations that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has faced since she won a fourth straight term in an election in January boycotted by the main opposition.

